DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / 12-year-old boy dies as gun goes off accidentally in Hisar’s Adampur

12-year-old boy dies as gun goes off accidentally in Hisar’s Adampur

Daivik Goyal had gone to his friend’s house

article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 10:43 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The police are recording the statements of the deceased’s family. Thinkstock
Advertisement

A 12-year-old boy died as a gun went off accidentally while he was visiting his friend’s house at Adampur in Hisar district.

Daivik Goyal had gone to his friend’s house. The two boys were looking for a watch when they opened an almirah and found a small box.

Advertisement

There was a gun in the box and as they picked it up, it went off and the bullet struck Daivik’s forehead.

Advertisement

Police reached the spot and started an investigation. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital, Hisar, for post-mortem.

The police are recording the statements of the deceased’s family.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts