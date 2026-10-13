12-year-old boy dies as gun goes off accidentally in Hisar’s Adampur

A 12-year-old boy died as a gun went off accidentally while he was visiting his friend’s house at Adampur in Hisar district.

Daivik Goyal had gone to his friend’s house. The two boys were looking for a watch when they opened an almirah and found a small box.

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There was a gun in the box and as they picked it up, it went off and the bullet struck Daivik’s forehead.

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Police reached the spot and started an investigation. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital, Hisar, for post-mortem.

The police are recording the statements of the deceased’s family.