12-year-old boy stripped, beaten in Panipat over Facebook comment, video goes viral; 2 arrested

A video showing a 12-year-old boy being beaten after being stripped went viral on social media in Panipat. In the video, some people are seen thrashing the child after making him nude.

Following the circulation of the video, the Quilla police registered a case and arrested two accused within four hours for allegedly beating the child and filming him in the nude.

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According to the police, the incident took place on September 5 in a colony under the jurisdiction of the Quilla police station. It is alleged that the incident was triggered by a comment on Facebook.

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The accused reportedly called the elder brother of the victim, impersonating police officials posted in the CIA unit. They pressured him to reveal his location and reached his house. Two men and a woman then allegedly abused the family members and started beating the boy. They stripped him, obtained his Instagram ID and password, and forced him to apologise with folded hands while continuing to thrash him. The entire incident was recorded on their mobile phones.

After beating him badly, the accused allegedly uploaded the videos on the boy’s Instagram account.

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The family said they approached the Quilla police after the accused left, but no action was taken initially.

The mother of the child said the family was too scared to come out for two days. Later, they narrated the incident to a woman lawyer and met the SP, Panipat, on September 7.

Acting on the complaint, the police arrested two accused on Wednesday evening. They are being interrogated.

DSP Pranay Kumar said the complaint was received at the Quilla police station. A case has been registered under the POCSO Act and BNS.

Both accused have been arrested and are being questioned. They will be produced before the court on Thursday, the DSP said.