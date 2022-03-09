12-year-old girl 'raped'

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 8

A 12-year-old girl on Monday was found nearly two months pregnant after she was admitted at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) by her mother. The girl had complained of stomach ache.

In the absence of the employees of the District Child Protection Society, members of the Child Welfare Committee (CMC) conducted the counselling of the girl and her mother.

On the complaint of the CWC chairman, Umesh Chanana, the Karnal police registered a case against an unidentified person under the POCSO Act.Chanana said after examining the victim, the doctors found her eight weeks pregnant, after which, the pregnancy was aborted with the consent of the doctors and parents.“The issue came to my notice at around 12 pm and I had directed the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) to conduct the counselling, but when no one reached there for counselling, I asked my members to conduct the same,” said the Chanana.

“I have brought the issue of delay in counselling and negligence on the part of the DCPO into the notice of the Deputy Commissioner so that there will be no negligence in the future,” said the CWC chairman.

The DCPO could not be contacted despite several attempts. Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav said he would inquire why counselling could not be done on time.