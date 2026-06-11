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Home / Haryana / 12 years of Modi govt mark India’s reawakening: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

12 years of Modi govt mark India’s reawakening: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:24 AM Jun 11, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini greets PM Modi in New Delhi.
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday described the 12 years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government as a transformative phase in India’s history, marked by growing self-confidence, self-reliance and an enhanced global stature.

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Addressing the achievements of the Centre over the past decade, Saini said, “There was a time when India was called a ‘land of potential.’ Today, India stands before the world as a ‘land of achievements.’ Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has reawakened its cultural consciousness, with the PM conveying that modernity and tradition are not adversaries.”

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Highlighting economic progress, he said India, which was the world’s 11th-largest economy in 2014, was steadily moving towards becoming the fourth-largest economy. He credited reforms such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and Ease of Doing Business initiatives for accelerating growth.

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Calling digital transformation one of the government’s biggest achievements, Saini said, “Among the greatest achievements of these 12 years, if one transformation deserves to be especially highlighted, it is India’s digital revolution,” citing Direct Benefit Transfer and over 53 crore Jan Dhan accounts.

The Chief Minister said the Modi government’s most significant accomplishment was its focus on the welfare of the poor. “Giving practical expression to Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya’s philosophy of ‘Antyodaya’ — uplifting the last person in the line — has been the government’s motto,” he said.

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Referring to the Covid-19 pandemic, Saini remarked, “During Covid times, India faced daunting circumstances but under the leadership of PM the country turned adversity into opportunity.”

He also stressed India’s growing influence globally, saying, “On the world stage too, India’s role today is far more influential and decisive than ever before.”

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