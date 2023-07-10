12-yr-old girl beaten to death by father

Panipat, July 9
A 12-year-old girl was allegedly beaten to death by her father at Ujha village in the district last night. The police have registered a case. The deceased was identified as Harpreet, daughter of Rinku of Ujha village.
Ashok of Ujha village, cousin of the accused said Rinku used to beat his daughter Harpreet. Late last night, he heard some noise in the house and came out in the street. Rinku’s mother Kishoribai, who is his aunt, met him in the street and told him that Rinku was beating Harpreet.
They rushed there and saw her bleeding due to injuries on her forehead, hands and legs. He rescued her, but Rinku managed to escape. Harpreet was rushed to the General Hospital, but the doctors declared her dead.
