120 colleges yet to submit Rs 1 cr late fee to DHE

Rohtak, December 29

Over 120 government aided private colleges and self-financing institutions across the state are yet to submit late fee worth Rs 1.13 crore to the Department of Higher Education (DHE) for the academic sessions 2022-23 and 2023-24.

The amount was collected by the institutions as late fees for admissions in under-graduate courses during both the sessions. Sources said Rs 50.86 lakh was pending for the current academic session and Rs 62.52 lakh for the previous session.

The DHE on Thursday directed principals of all these colleges to deposit the pending late fee at the earliest. Among 120 colleges, 16 are in Mahendragarh, 7 in Rewari and 2 in Rohtak.

A college principal told The Tribune: “After the admissions, the DHE refunds share of every college in the students’ fee. In this process, it also deducts the late fee from the share of the colleges but it is yet to be ascertained why the DHE this time has asked the college to deposit the pending late fee amount instead of deducting it from the refund?

