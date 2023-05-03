Rs 120 cr due, cane growers protest delay in payment

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 2

On the call of the state unit of the BKU, farmers today assembled at the Karnal Cooperative Sugar Mill to protest the delay in the disbursement of payment.

Rain, however, stopped the farmers from taking out a march, but they raised slogans against the government at the rest house of the sugar mill and handed over a memorandum to the MD, Dr Pooja Bharti. The MD assured that the payments will be disbursed to the remaining farmers at the earliest.

Meanwhile, a group of farmers protested outside the SDM office at Indri, demanding the disbursement of the payment by Piccadilly sugar mill in Bhadson. They handed over a memorandum to the SDM in support of their demand.

As per the information, an amount of Rs 120 crore dues of farmers is pending with the three sugar mills — Karnal Cooperative Sugar Mill, Piccadilly Sugar Mill, Bhadson; and Hafed Sugar Mill at Fafrana village in Assandh — in the district.

Leading the protest here, BKU district chief Surinder Singh said as per the policy, the sugar mills had to clear the dues in 14 days but even after the lapse of the time limit, hundreds of farmers were still awaiting the payment. “The government must release a white paper on how many farmers have received the payment on time and how many have been given the dues with interest,” he added.

Mehtab Kadyan, convener of North Haryana BKU, said farmers had been making rounds of the mills, but only assurances had been given to them. “If dues are not cleared by May 15, they have no option but to protest.”