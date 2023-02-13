120 students attend conclave

Yamunanagar, February 12
A national-level teaching and learning conclave “Sameeksha” was held at JN Kapoor DAV Centenary Dental College here.
Principal of the college Dr IK Pandit said the programme was attended by 120 student from dental colleges of the country and Nepal and interacted with teachers.
