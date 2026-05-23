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Home / Haryana / 120 youth get appointment letters at job fair in Ambala

120 youth get appointment letters at job fair in Ambala

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 10:19 PM May 23, 2026 IST
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Candidates with their appointment letters at the Rozgar Mela in Ambala Cantonment on Saturday.
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Appointment letters were distributed to 120 youth who are due to join various government departments duringa a rozgar mela organised at the BPS Planetarium in Ambala Cantonment on Saturday.

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Bhooma G Veeravalli, additional member (HR), Railway Board; Vinod Bhatia, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ambala Division; and several other officials from Ambala Division were present on the occasion.

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DRM Bhatia said, “A total of 120 newly appointed youth were handed over their appointment letters during the fair. The PM virtually addressed and motivated the youngsters. These job fairs represent a significant step towards the empowerment of the youth and ensuring their participation in nation-building. The participants included candidates from various departments, including Indian Railways, banks, the Department of Posts, BSF and the MES. In her address, Veeravalli congratulated the candidates, noting that it was their hard work and dedication that had brought them to this milestone.

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She expressed confidence that the new appointees would make significant contributions to the progress of their respective organisations through their knowledge, skills and ideas, and render excellent service to the nation.

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