 121 cases of dengue reported in Rewari district : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
Over 50 per cent cases detected in urban areas

Health officials remove water from a container in Rewari. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Rewari, August 29

A total 121 cases of dengue have been reported in the district till today while merely eight of the patients are, at present, hospitalised. Significantly, more than 50 per cent cases have been found in urban areas. Nine cases were reported on Tuesday alone.

As per official information, 65 of the total cases belong to urban areas whereas the remaining cases have been detected in rural areas. As many as 23 cases have been reported in the villages falling under Community Health Centre (CHC) Bawal, 14 under Meerpur CHC, eight under Khol CHC, nine under Gurawara CHC and two under Nahar CHC.

“In urban areas, Sectors 3 and 4 have turned out to be hotspots for dengue due to the accumulation of water in potholes on various roads and small water containers kept outside the house for cattle. Our teams have put anti-larvae medicines in potholes and cleaned water containers. The authorities concerned have been requested to fill the potholes to check waterlogging while door-to-door inspection is being carried out to find out mosquito larvae,” said Dr Amit Yadav, Deputy Civil Surgeon, Rewari.

He said 86 patients did not require hospitalisation and 22 had been discharged. Two wards and 15 beds had been reserved for dengue patients in district/sub-district Civil Hospitals while the MPHW, ANMs, ASHAs, Spray Gangs and Domestic Breading Checkers had been roped in to carry out anti-larval/source reduction activities in every house.

“1,822 blood samples have been taken while around 2,000 notices have been served on owners of premises where mosquito breeding was found. Fogging is being done to prevent further transmission and avert any outbreak,” said Yadav.

#dengue #Rewari

