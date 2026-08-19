122 vie for Hisar varsity VC post as fresh selection process begins

The process for appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar, is set to enter its next phase after the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Education, held a meeting of the Executive Council (EC) to finalise two members for the search-cum-selection committee.

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Sources said around 122 aspirants had applied for the post, including outgoing VC Prof Narsi Ram Bishnoi, whose regular term expired on May 2. He is currently holding the charge to ensure administrative continuity based on the doctrine of necessity.

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Several professors from GJUST, including those nearing superannuation, are among the aspirants. Professors from Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, Kurukshetra University, Central University of Haryana, Mahendergarh, and some other universities have also applied for the post.

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The Haryana Governor has already nominated one member to the three-member search-cum-selection committee, while the EC is set to nominate the remaining two members. The committee is expected to meet shortly to scrutinise applications and shortlist candidates from the long list of about 122 aspirants.

As per precedent, the committee shortlists three or five candidates and recommends their names to the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of state universities. The Governor selects the VC from the panel recommended by the committee.

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The state government had issued an advertisement for the post on March 6. Later, on April 28, the Governor-cum-Chancellor extended Prof Bishnoi’s tenure till further orders or until a new VC was appointed through due process, whichever was earlier.

The process took a fresh turn after questions were raised over the role of the acting VC in the earlier exercise to constitute the selection committee. In March, the GJUST EC had authorised Prof Bishnoi for the search-cum-selection committee despite he being an aspirant for the VC post.

The state government intervened after Sandeep Gupta served a legal notice alleging conflict of interest and violation of the principles of natural justice. The government subsequently ordered a fresh exercise, with the acting VC kept out of the EC meeting dealing with the nomination of members.

Sources said the selection committee could hold two rounds of deliberations. The first would deal with scrutiny of applications and verification of eligibility, including the prescribed requirement of at least 10 years’ experience. After scrutiny, the committee would meet again to finalise the panel of eligible candidates for consideration by the state government and onward submission to the Governor.