125-ft Ravana effigy damaged

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, October 22

In a major disappointment for Ambala residents, the 125-feet effigy of the demon king Ravana, prepared as part of the Barara Dasehra festival, fell and got damaged, last night. The effigy was prepared at a cost of Rs 7 lakh, a team of artists had been working on it since August.

As per the information, during the installation of the effigy at 12.15 am, the hydraulic arm of the crane got damaged and the effigy fell on the ground. A number of people were working there when the incident occurred, however, no injuries were reported.

The incident got recorded in a CCTV camera. Meanwhile, children were seen playing with the damaged effigy on Sunday.

The two-day festival is being organised by the Barara Dasehra Mahotsav Samiti while the Shri Ramlila Club, known for installing the tallest (221-feet) effigy of demon king Ravana, had provided its service for preparing the effigy. Though disappointed, a team of the Dasehra organising committee reached Delhi on Sunday and arranged for three smaller effigies (of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhakarna,) for the festival.

Tejinder Chauhan, president of Shri Ramlila Club, said “We have been preparing and installing effigies since 1987, but this is for the first time that an effigy has fallen and got damaged. We all are very disappointed and we even tried to repair it but it is not possible in such a short span of time. It will take almost a week to repair the effigy.”

Vikram Rana, president of the Barara Dasehra Mahotsav Samiti, said, “The effigy fell last night and the people are very disappointed. We will ensure that the festival is not ruined. We have arranged for three effigies from Delhi. The new effigies will be assembled here in Barara. People have shown faith in us and we do not want to let them down. The two-day festival will be organised as per the plan.”

#Ambala