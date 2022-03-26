125 units of blood donated

Gurugram: To pay homage to the freedom fighters, a blood donation camp was organised by the NSS unit of Gurugram University on the first day of the five-day NSS camp organised on the occasion of Martyrs' Day. The camp was organized on the Gurugram University Campus Sector 51 where the team arrived from Civil Hospital Gurugram collected 125 units of blood. After the inauguration of the blood donation camp, Professor Dinesh Kumar, VC of the university said a drop of blood was priceless, which could give a new life to someone.

National conference organised

Karnal: The Directorate of Higher Education (DHE), Haryana, sponsored a national conference in the department of political science at DAV College on the topics "Contemporary relevance of the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi". The function was inaugurated by chief guest Prof Ajay, a Gandhian thinker. Dr Vikas Sabharwal, chairperson, department of political science KUK, Dr Jagroop Kaur, chairperson, Punjabi University, Patiala and Dr Subhash Tanwar, Principal Pundri and Dr Anupama, principal, Ambala, also participated. Prof Ajay shared his views about Gandhi on the significance of truth and non-violence in the lives. During the technical sessions more than 100 Research scholars and students presented their papers on topics relevant to the theme of conference.

Extension lecture on Bhagvad Gita

Sonepat: The department of English at Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya (BPSMV) organised an extension lecture on "Taking Bhagvad Gita to classroom: Pedagogical perspective" as part of its invited lecture series on "Indian classical texts" started last year. While delivering the presidential address on this occasion, Prof Sudesh, Vice-Chancellor of the women university said Bhagvad Gita was a knowledge text of world literature and its teachings were more relevant in the modern turbulent times. She said that all the teachers of BPSMV will be oriented and trained in the teachings enshrined in Gita. The teachers will further share these teachings with the students of the university in classrooms.

Orientation course for teachers

Hisar A 21-day orientation course for 22 newly appointed teachers and scientists at Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS) came to an end. On this occasion, Chaudhary Charan Singh, Haryana, Agricultural University, Vice-Chancellor Dr BR Kamboj was the chief guest and LUVAS Vice-Chancellor Dr- Vinod Kumar Verma was present as the special guest. The trainees were given exposure by experts from all over the country on various topics like behavioral skills, personality development, various facilities available in the university, accounting and procurement process rules, understanding the psychology of students, spirituality etc.