128 schools need toilet infra upgrade

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, July 27

The ongoing survey under the Haryana Uday scheme has brought to fore the dismal state of government education in Gurugram.

From clean drinking water to toilets, many schools in the district are in dire need of infrastructure upgrade. According to a survey, over 128 schools in the Gurugram, Farukhnagar, Sohna and Pataudi blocks are lacking in terms of proper toilet facilities. While in some schools, washrooms are in a dilapidated condition and need immediate renovation, others have poor student-toilet ratio and need immediate construction of new toilets.

The task is being estimated to cost around Rs 6.40 crore. Similarly, 287 schools in these blocks have been found in need of installation of RO water coolers. With deteriorating quality of groundwater and drinking water supply in the city, there is increase in reports of water-borne infections and a majority of patients include school students.

The survey committee has recommended immediate installation of ROs in these schools to provide clean filtered water to students. The water storage facilities in many schools have been found majorly lacking and principals have been apprised of the same. Over 371 schools do not have enough fans, tubelights or need immediate electrical upgrade.

#Gurugram