12K not admitted in Haryana private schools

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 7

Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar today submitted before the Assembly that private schools denied admission to 12,006 students under Rule 134-A of Haryana School Education Rules.

Replying to Calling Attention notices on the issue, he said the state government had issued notices to such schools, but couldn’t take action as the case was pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Under Rule 134-A, 10 per cent of the seats in recognised private schools were reserved for meritorious students belonging to the economically weaker sections (EWSs) from the poor and below poverty line categories.

For 2021-22, 66,495 students had applied under Rule 134-A. After the exam, 45,289 students were allotted schools. Out of these, 21,577 were enrolled in private schools, while 11,706 refused admission or were disqualified.

Private schools denied admission to a total of 12,006 students. For those who had taken the school-leaving certificates from the previous schools, the Education Department had extended the last date of admission thrice. However, to save their year, the government passed an order on February 7 to re-admit the student in their former private school or government school if a school leaving certificate had been issued in their case. —