13.5-foot-long python weighing 93 kg rescued in Ambala village

A nearly 13.5-foot-long python was rescued from Fatehpur village in Ambala on Tuesday.

The python was rescued in a joint operation by the wildlife department and the Vande Mataram Dal.

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Bharat Singh, founder of the Vande Mataram Dal in Ambala, said, “We received information about a python lying on a road in Fatehpur village, following which a joint rescue operation was launched. The village residents informed us that they had spotted the python multiple times over the past few days. The python was around 13.5 feet long and weighed around 93 kg. Due to its size and weight, rescuing and shifting it turned out to be a mammoth task for us.”

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Singh said the python was safely rescued and handed over to the wildlife department. It was later released into a safe natural habitat, far away from human settlements.

Earlier, on Saturday night, a nearly 8-foot-long python was rescued from Ambala City.