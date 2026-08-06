13 ambulances in Sirsa off road, services hit by repair fund shortage

Emergency healthcare services in Sirsa are under severe strain, with more than one-third of the district’s ambulances lying unused due to a lack of funds for repairs. Out of 34 ambulances available with the Health Department, only 21 are operational, raising concerns over delays in responding to accidents, heart attacks, strokes and pregnancy-related emergencies.

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According to the Health Department, six of the 11 basic life support (BLS) ambulances, one of the two advanced life support (ALS) ambulances and 10 of the 19 patient transport ambulances (PTA) are out of service. Many vehicles remain parked in workshops as repair work has been delayed because of budget constraints, affecting the district’s emergency response network.

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The crisis is more acute in rural areas, where a single ambulance is now covering several villages. The ambulance staff said the vehicles that earlier served within a 10-15 km radius were now travelling 20-40 km for each call, increasing the response time. After dropping one patient, the ambulances often take much longer to reach the next emergency.

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Officials said the ambulance control room received around 130-140 calls every day, most of them related to pregnant women. However, delayed ambulance availability has forced many families to shift patients in private vehicles or auto-rickshaws instead of waiting for government transport.

The District Civil Hospital records 850-900 OPD patients daily. Around 200-250 pregnant women visit the hospital every day, while 25-30 deliveries, including seven to eight Caesarean sections, are conducted daily. Under the government scheme, the ambulances are meant to transport pregnant women to hospitals and drop mothers and newborns home free of cost after the delivery. The shortage has affected this service as well.

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The hospital is also facing infrastructure pressure, with a 200-bed facility operating from a building designed for only 100 beds.

Sirsa has eight Community Health Centres (CHCs) and 31 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and dispensaries, which together handle over 2,500 OPD patients every day.

At present, more than a dozen ambulances attached to the district hospital and health centres, including CHC Nathusari Chaupata, Baragudha, Madhosinghana and Goriwala, are out of service. The district hospital currently has four operational ambulances, while Odhan, Dabwali, Chautala, Rania and Ellenabad have only one each.

The officials said nearly 90 per cent of the ambulances had exceeded their prescribed service life, with some having crossed 4 lakh kilometres but still remaining in operation.

Deputy Civil Surgeon and Ambulance Transport Nodal Officer Dr Sandeep Singh said the district had 34 ambulances, but 13 were off the road due to repair-related issues. “We have been informing the higher authorities regularly and have sought new ambulances. Two new ambulances arrived last week, and one more will become operational after registration,” he said.