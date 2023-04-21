13-bed illegal hospital busted in Gurugram, three arrested

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 20

A joint team of the Chief Minister's flying squad and the Health Department raided an illegal hospital at Bajghera village and arrested three operators. An FIR was registered at the Bajghera police station.

With no qualified doctor onboard, the hospital included 13 beds, a general ward, private room, lab, testing equipment, ICU bed, labour room, emergency room and an operation theatre. According to Inderjeet Yadav, DSP, CM's flying squad, the establishment was being run under the name of Anand Hospital.

Investigations revealed that four partners were running this hospital. One of them was even found treating patients for an OPD fee of Rs 600 even as he did not have any valid medical degree.

“We found that Rambir, a resident of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, was treating patients. When he was asked for his medical degree and documents related to the hospital, he could not produce any. Besides him, the names NK Sharma, Deepak Rai, Kavita, Mantu and Yogesh were found mentioned as doctors in the OPD register. There was no MoU signed with any doctor,” he said.

The DSP said Rambir posed himself as the director of the hospital and had three other partners, who had been identified as Vikas Bhardwaj of Sitapur in UP, Nandkishore of Kapashera in Delhi and Mantu Kumar Pandey of Hazaribagh in Jharkhand.