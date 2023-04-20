13-bed illegal hospital raided in Gurugram, 3 held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 20

A joint team of the CM flying squad and health department raided a hospital which was being operated illegally at Bajghera village here and arrested its three operators. The hospital had 13 beds, a general ward, private room, lab, test equipment, ICU bed, medicine store, labour room, emergency room and even an operation theatre. An FIR has been registered at Bajghera station.

According to Inderjeet Yadav, DSP, CM flying squad, information was received that a private hospital was being run illegally in Bajghera by the name of Anand Hospital. On receiving complaint, a flying squad team along with health department doctors conduct a raid at the hospital on Thursday evening.

Investigation revealed that four partners were running this hospital. One of them, posing as a doctor was found present in the hospital, who was treating patients by taking an OPD fee of Rs 600, while he did not have any valid doctor's degree.

On checking the records, the team found names of 5 other doctors who treat patients here, but none of them reached when the operator called during the raid.

“At the hospital, Rambir, a resident of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh was treating patients. When he was asked for a doctor's degree and documents related to the hospital, he could not produce any documents related to registration, permission of hospital, lab, OT and medical store. As per the hospital register, OPD was started here from October last year. The names of doctors including NK Sharma, Rambir, Deepak Rai, Kavita, Mantu and Yogesh were found written in the OPD register, while there was no degree with any doctor.

Rambir, who posed as director of the hospital, told that apart from him, 3 other partners are Vikas Bhardwaj, resident of Sitapur, UP; Nandkishore, resident of Kapashera, Delhi; and Mantu Kumar Pandey, resident of Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. After this the police team was also called on spot and we have also seized some medicines from the hospital,” added DSP Yadav.

Following the complaint of Dr Rajesh Kumar, medical officer, health department, an FIR was registered against the hospital operators and others under Sections of the NMC Act, fraud and negligence at Bajghera police station. Three partners of the hospital were arrested by police.

“The arrested accused have been identified as Rambir, Vikas Bhardwaj and Mantu Kumar Pandey and we are questioning them. Further probe is underway,” said inspector Aman Kumar, SHO, Bajghera police station.

