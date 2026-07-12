13 booked for encroachment on panchayat land in Yamunanagar district

Police have registered a case against 13 persons for allegedly illegally occupying panchayat land (gau-charan) land in Uttamwala village falling under Vyaspur sub-division of Yamunanagar district.

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On the complaint of Shyam Lal Sharma, Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), Vyaspur, a case was registered against Surender, Mohinder, Sahib Singh, Pawan, Naresh Kumar, Sunhera, Sahib Singh, Surta Ram, Rajiv, Sanjeev, Pala Ram, Rajiv and Ram Kumar, all residents of Uttamwala village under Sections 329 (3), 329 (4) and 351 (2) of BNS at Viyaspur police station on July 10.

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In his complaint to the police, the BDPO said that Uttamwala village was a part of gram panchayat Kathgarh.

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He said that the gram panchayat Kathgarh passed a resolution and sent a copy of the resolution to his office on June 30 alleging that some persons had encroached upon the panchayat land in Uttamwala village.

He further stated that those people had been cultivating crops on the said land without authorisation.

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He went on to add that the said land had earlier been restored to the gram panchayat following an order passed by the then Assistant Collector First Grade-cum-DDPO, Yamunanagar Gagandeep Singh in 2016.

“After possession was handed over to the gram panchayat, the land was leased through auction until 2020. However, the gram panchayat has now alleged that the accused have been preventing further lease auctions for some years by intimidating prospective bidders, resulting in no one participating in the bidding process for panchayat land,” the complainant told the police.

According to information, despite a demarcation attempt by revenue officials on June 23, 2026, the land could not be properly demarcated due to the prevailing circumstances.