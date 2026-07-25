13 breast cancer cases identified at Rohtak doorstep mammography drive

A mobile mammography drive that travelled across villages and urban neighbourhoods of Rohtak has detected 13 new breast cancer cases at an early stage, demonstrating how organised community-based screening can transform preventive healthcare by ensuring timely diagnosis and treatment before the disease advances.

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The newly diagnosed cases were reported from different parts of the district. Urban Rohtak recorded four cases, followed by Lakhan Majra with two cases. One case each was reported from Police Lines, Pathania School Camp, Lohakala and Jind Camp. The PGIMS camps identified three newly diagnosed cases, while two additional women were already undergoing treatment, said Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta.

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“All these cases have been detected under the Swastha Vahini Initiative, which was launched on November 15, 2025, jointly by the district administration in collaboration with the Health Department, Dr Anita Narula Foundation and LPS Bossard under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR),” he added.

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Sharing information about the programme, Gupta said the initiative deployed a fully equipped mobile mammography unit across Rohtak district, providing free breast cancer screening in villages, urban colonies, educational institutions, industrial establishments, public offices and other community locations.

“A detailed monthly route plan is prepared by the Chief Medical Officer, Rohtak, covering all Community Health Centres (CHCs), Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Sub-Health Centres. Medical Officers supervised every camp, while ASHA workers mobilised eligible women from their respective villages and urban localities, ensuring maximum participation from the community,” he added.

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Gupta said between November 2025 and June 2026, the mobile mammography unit organised 147 screening camps, covering every block of Rohtak district.

“A total of 6,912 women participated in the screening camps. Of these, 4,921 underwent clinical breast examinations, while 3,217 women received digital mammography whenever required. Thirty-three women were identified as high-risk cases and referred for further tests and specialist consultations. Further investigations confirmed breast cancer in 13 women, allowing them to begin treatment at an early stage, when the chances of successful recovery are much higher,” said the DC.

He said the Swastha Vahini was conceived to bridge this gap by taking advanced mammography services directly to communities instead of expecting women to travel long distances for screening. Many women, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, do not undergo screening due to a lack of awareness, financial constraints, social hesitation or the distance to specialised diagnostic facilities.