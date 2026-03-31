13 domestic LPG cylinders seized from commercial establishments in Yamunanagar-Jagadhri in Haryana

Teams of the district administration on Tuesday seized 13 domestic LPG cylinders which were allegedly being used illegally by operators of commercial establishments.

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Four cylinders were recovered from the area falling under Yamunanagar and Jagadhri and nine cylinders from the Pratap Nagar area of the district.

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According to information, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Preeti, Jagadhri SDM Vishwanath along with his team conducted surprise inspection at Maharaja dhaba, Praveen dhaba, Standard dhaba, Bobby sweets, Rajiv dhaba, Multani dhaba, Barkat dhaba, Sharma dhaba, Ajay dhaba and sweets shops located in Jaroda Gate and sweets shops located in the Radha Krishna Panchmukhi Gori temple area.

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“The team inspected more than 20 sweets shops and dhabas. During the inspection, four domestic cylinders being used for commercial purposes were seized,” said SDM Vishwanath.

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He said PNG gas connections were found at most of the dhabas. He appealed to all citizens to use maximum PNG gas and as an alternative, use induction stoves and solar cooking systems to reduce the pressure on LPG.

He said for the convenience of the general public, a control room had been set up at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Yamunanagar.

“For redressal of complaints or for information, the control room can be contacted on telephone number 01732-237800 from 8 am to 6 pm,” the SDM said.

BDPO Shyam Lal, DPRO Dr Manoj Kumar, Naib Tehsildar Satish Kumar, market committee secretary Mohit Beri, DFSC office staff and other officials were present.

Meanwhile, Chhachhrauli SDM Rohit Kumar said as per the orders of the Deputy Commissioner, teams had been formed to stop the commercial use of domestic gas cylinders.

“A special investigation campaign is being conducted to stop the misuse of domestic gas cylinders at commercial establishments in the area of Chhachhrauli subdivision. During the investigation by the team, five domestic gas cylinders were seized from shops in Pratap Nagar town. Similarly, four domestic gas cylinders were seized from sweets shops at Chuharpur Kalan village,” said SDM Rohit Kumar.

He said the team inspected various eateries, street vendors, hotels, sweet shops and other commercial establishments in the Pratap Nagar area. He said the team also inspected the stock of the BPCL gas agency in Pratap Nagar.

“The use of domestic gas cylinders for commercial purposes is against the rule and regulations. Therefore, all establishment operators have been strictly instructed to use only commercial gas cylinders. They have also been warned of strict action if any irregularities are found in future,” said SDM Rohit Kumar.