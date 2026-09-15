13 events to mark Modi’s 25 years in public life: Education Minister Mahipal Dhand

Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda has said 13 major programmes would be organised across Haryana as part of the month-long ‘Sewa Sankalp’ campaign from September 17 to October 17 to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public life.

Addressing a press conference here yesterday, Dhanda said the campaign would highlight the major initiatives and changes undertaken during Modi’s journey from Gujarat CM to PM.

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He said the campaign would be taken to villages, streets, schools, educational institutions and the booth level. The campaign would begin with the ‘Ashirvaad Ka Diya’ programme, under which lamps would be lit at sites where major development works had been completed in recent years.

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Under ‘Sapnon Ka Bharat’, schoolchildren would get a platform to showcase their ideas and creativity through competitions such as speeches, painting and rangoli. The ‘Namo Seva Gatha’ programme would disseminate information about various welfare schemes implemented under Modi’s leadership.