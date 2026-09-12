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Home / Haryana / 13 ex-servicemen join Haryana Police after training

13 ex-servicemen join Haryana Police after training

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Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 02:37 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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The training programme for the batch was conducted from February 2 to September 7.
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A passing-out ceremony for a Recruit Basic Course batch comprising 13 ex-servicemen was organised at the quarter guard premises of the Haryana Police Academy (HPA), Madhuban, on Friday. Superintendent of Police, HPA, Pushpa, was the chief guest. The training programme for the batch was conducted from February 2 to September 7. All 13 recruits who successfully completed the course are ex-servicemen with prior experience in the armed forces.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Academy, Manisha, welcomed the chief guest by presenting her a sapling.

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Addressing the recruits during the ceremonial parade, SP Pushpa congratulated all the ex-servicemen and their family members on the successful completion of their training. She said it was a matter of pride that the recruits had chosen to join the police force after serving in the Indian Army and had once again taken up a challenging responsibility.

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She said the qualities demonstrated by ex-servicemen during their military service, including sacrifice, dedication, courage, fearlessness, discipline and patriotism, would prove valuable in their new roles in the Haryana Police. She expressed confidence that they would carry forward the same traditions and provide dedicated services to citizens.

“The colour of your uniform may have changed, but your sense of duty remains the same—to ensure the safety and security of society,” she said, adding that the transition from military service to policing was not merely a change of profession but an assumption of a new responsibility.

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She also urged the recruits to always remember the oath they had taken to perform their duties with integrity, patriotism, honesty and impartiality. She expressed confidence that they would uphold these values, work with positive energy and further enhance the reputation of the Haryana Police.

During the ceremony, Constable Sandeep Kumar of the 4th Battalion secured first position, while Constable Shailendra Singh and Constable Samundar Singh, also from the 4th Battalion, secured second and third positions, respectively. The chief guest honoured the three recruits with commendation certificates and cash rewards.

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