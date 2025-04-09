DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / 13-fold increase in complaints against cops in 5 years

13-fold increase in complaints against cops in 5 years

Scores of cases pending in absence of district-level panels; maximum complaints against Inspectors
article_Author
Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:45 AM Apr 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
Advertisement

The number of complaints against police officials in Haryana has recorded a sharp increase in the past five years. A number of cases are pending due to the lack of district-level authorities to hear residents' grievances against police officials.

Information received from the state authorities in response to an application submitted under the Right to Information (RTI) Act revealed that the number of complaints against police officials has increased by more than 13 times since 2020.

The RTI reply revealed that the State Police Complaint Authority, Haryana, received 66 complaints in 2020. The number of complaints jumped to 223 in 2021, 443 in 2022, 505 in 2023 and 879 in 2024. As per data furnished by the government, the maximum number of complaints have been received against Inspectors (288), followed by ASIs (274), SIs (253) and Head Constables (137). A number of complaints are still pending before the complaint authority.

Advertisement

"Action was recommended in six of 879 complaints lodged in 2024, while 71 complaints are pending. Police officials against whom the complaints were lodged include five SPs, three DSPs, nine SHOs, 11 Inspectors, 19 SIs, 17 ASIs, and seven Head Constables," said Subhash, state convener of the Haryana Soochna Adhikar Manch, who filed the RTI application.

He said the high pendency could be attributed to the non-constitution of district-level panels to hear residents' complaints against police officials. As per the Haryana Police Act 2007, amended in 2014, complaints against DSP-rank officers, and higher, had to be heard by the State Police Complaints Authority, while complaints against officials ranking from constables to inspectors were heard by the district-level authorities.

Advertisement

However, as of now, there was no district-level police complaints authority, and as an interim measure, the powers had been transferred to the State Police Complaints Authority, he said.

No chairperson for 5 years

As per the RTI reply, the Haryana Government established the State Police Complaint Authority on August 16, 2010, which remained functional till August 15, 2013, when the tenure of its head ended. The new chairperson and two members were appointed on February 28, 2019.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper