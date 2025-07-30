DT
Home / Haryana / 13 get life term in liquor bizman murder case

13 get life term in liquor bizman murder case

Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 06:41 AM Jul 30, 2025 IST
The court of Additional Session Judge Sunil Chauhan on Tuesday sentenced 13 convicts to life imprisonment (rigorous) and imposed a fine of up to Rs 50,000 on all convicts for the murder of a Gurugram liquor businessman, Manish Kumar, in a gang war in 2016. Manish was the elder brother of jailed gangster and former councillor Binder Gujjar.

He was in the liquor business and owned a liquor store chain named Shiv Shakti wines. On October 18, 2016, Manish was out in his car with his driver and a friend to collect cash at his liquor stores. Around 11 pm, the trio arrived at one of Manish’s liquor stores near New Colony, where some unknown bikers fired indiscriminately on them.

Over a dozen bullets were fired at the car. Manish, his friend and the driver received bullet injuries and were rushed to a private hospital, where he died during treatment. Karan Singh, father of Manish, said his son was killed in an old rivalry and named the family of slain gangster Sandeep Gadoli, who was shot at a hotel in Andheri, Mumbai, by the Gurgaon police on February 7, 2016. Later gangster Binder Gujjar was arrested in the Gadoli case.

On the complaint of Karan, an FIR was registered against gangster Sandeep Gadoli’s two brothers — Brahm Prakash and Kuldeep — sister Sudesh, gangster Kaushal, his brother Manish and aide Amit Dagar and several others under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act at the city police station.

The police arrested 13 accused in the case. The accused were identified as Rahul Pandit, Sachin, Sombir, Deepak, Monu and Dinesh, all residents of Rohtak; Ravikant, Brahmprakash and Kuldeep (brothers of slain gangster Sandeep Gadoli), Jaibir and Love Sharma, both residents of Gurugram; Ravi Kumar of New Delhi; and Pawan Kumar of Jhajjar.

The police collected all necessary evidence and witnesses against the accused and a charge sheet was filed against the accused in the court.

“While delivering the verdict, the court of Additional Session Judge Sunil Chauhan on Tuesday declared all 13 accused guilty on the basis of evidence and witnesses provided by the police and sentenced all to life imprisonment (rigorous imprisonment). The court also imposed a fine of up to Rs 50,000 on all the convicts”, said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.

