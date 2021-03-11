13 Haryana cops to be awarded Police medals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 14

On the eve of the Independence Day, 13 Haryana police officers and personnel have been selected to receive President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS) and Police Medals for Meritorious Service (PMMS).

Giving this information here today, a Haryana Police spokesperson said the medals were announced by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday.

While one officer has been selected to be decorated with the prestigious President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, 12 cops are to be awarded with Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Shrikant Jadhav, Additional Director General of Police, Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau has been selected to be awarded with the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Those who have been selected to be decorated with Police Medal for Meritorious Service include Rakesh Kumar Arya, IGP, Hisar Range, Hisar, Rajesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police (State Vigilance Bureau), Karnal, Pritpal Singh, ACP Crime-1, Gurugram, Rajnish Yadav, inspector CID, Manoj Kumar, sub-inspector 2 Battalion HAP Madhuban, Hoshiyar Singh, sub-inspector, Rewari, Rajesh Suthar, ORP, sub-inspector, HPA Madhuban, Ramesh Kumar, ASI Ambala, Vinod Kumar, ASI CID, Subhash Chander, ASI Hisar, Vinod Kumar, ASI State Crime Branch, and Narinder Kumar, head constable, Police Headquarters.