13 IAS, 4 HCS officers shifted in Haryana

Chandigarh, December 2

The state government today issued new posting orders for 13 IAS and four HCS officers with Karnal Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma being shifted to Rohtak.

Principal Secretary, Art and Cultural Affairs; Principal Secretary Fisheries Department; Principal Secretary, Monitoring and Coordination Department; Principal Secretary, Administrative Reforms Department; and Member Secretary, Haryana Governance Reforms Authority, D Suresh is now Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi.

Rajeev Ranjan, Commissioner & Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment Department, and Commissioner & Secretary, Welfare of SCs and BCs Department, will also hold the charge of Commissioner & Secretary, Fisheries Department, and MD, Haryana Minerals Limited, New Delhi, in addition to his present duties.

Karnal Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma, who has been locked in a legal battle with senior IAS Ashok Khemka over recruitments in the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, has been shifted to Rohtak as Divisional Commissioner.

Jagdeep Singh, who was holding the charge of Commissioner, Rohtak division, is now MD, Haryana Seeds Development Corporation.

MD, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, and Director General, Ayush, Saket Kumar is now Commissioner of Karnal division.

Chief Executive, Haryana Khadi and Village Industries Board, and Director (Employment) Yashendra Singh will also hold the charge of Director, Skill Development and Industrial Training. Administrator, HSVP, Rohtak, and Additional Director, Urban Estate, Rohtak, Narhari Singh Banger is the new Director, Agriculture.

Prashant Panwar, MD of the Haryana Seeds Development Corporation, has been transferred as District Municipal Commissioner, Ambala, and Commissioner, Ambala MC.

Neha Singh, District Municipal Commissioner, Ambala, and Commissioner of Ambala MC, has been transferred as DC, Palwal.

Nuh ADC Anand Kumar Sharma is now Sirsa ADC.

Dr Balpreet Singh, SDO (Civil) Ambala Cantonment, has been transferred as ADC, Kaithal.

Renu Sogan has been transferred as Nuh ADC and District Municipal Commissioner, Nuh.

Pradeep Singh, SDO (Civil), Gharaunda, is now SDO (Civil), Pataudi, and CEO of the Shri Mata Sheetla Devi Shrine Board, Gurugram.

Among HCS, Virender Singh Sehrawat has been transferred as Additional Director, Urban Local Bodies.

Satinder Siwatch has been posted as SDO (Civil), Ambala Cantonment; Pradeep Kumar as Joint Director, State Transport; and Abhay Singh Jangra as SDO (Civil), Gharauda.

