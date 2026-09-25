13 killed in three accidents in Haryana

Six people were killed and nearly 10 were injured after the tractor-trailer they were travelling in overturned near Pindarsi village of Kurukshetra on Thursday.

The victims were on their way to pay obeisance at Bagar Dham in Rajasthan from Kalal Majra village of Kurukshetra. The victims were rushed to hospital, where six of them were declared dead. The deceased include Leela Devi (50), Bohti Devi (60), Anjali (28) and her toddler daughter Sirat, Harsh (6), and Bala Devi (50) of Karnal. All the victims were relatives.

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Deepa, a neighbour of the deceased, said, “The victims had left around 1.30 pm. Later, we received a call that the tractor-trailer had overturned and they had suffered injuries. We rushed to the hospital, and were informed that six of them had died, and the remaining are undergoing treatment.”

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SHO (Traffic) Inspector Ram Karan, who reached the spot, said, “With the help of ERV, local residents and ambulances, the victims were rushed to the hospital. The trailer has been removed from the road. The accident occurred when the tractor-trailer driver attempted to overtake a vehicle.”

DSP Headquarters Gurvinder Singh, who reached the Civil Hospital, said, “There were more than 20 people in the trailer, including women and children.”

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Meanwhile, CM Nayab Singh Saini has expressed grief over the incident.

On way to pick cotton,

4 killed in Sirsa

Sirsa: Four people, including two women, were killed and 20 injured after a truck rammed into a tractor-trailer carrying farm workers on the Malekan-Madhosinghana road here on Thursday morning. The accident took place around 8 am when the workers were travelling from Malekan and nearby areas to farms near Madhosinghana for picking cotton.

According to eyewitnesses, around 25-30 workers were in the trailer. The impact was so strong that the tractor’s hook broke loose from the trailer. Both vehicles overturned in a paddy field along the road. The truck was loaded with biscuit packets. A motorcyclist coming from behind was also caught in the accident and died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as 26-year-old Lovepreet Singh of Malekan, 50-year-old Balbiro Bai and 35-year-old Kaki Rani, both from Ottu village in Rania block.

Lovepreet, who owned a burger shop at Malekan, was going to Sirsa on his motorcycle when he was hit.

Hearing the crash, local residents and passers-by rushed to the spot and rescued the injured workers. They were rushed to the Civil Hospital, Sirsa. Five women, who were in a serious condition, have been referred to Agroha Medical College. The police said the tractor driver, Suminder Singh (56) of Ottu, was also injured.

3 killed as bikes collide

Hisar: Three youths were killed when two motorcycles collided head-on in Hansi district last night. The police said the impact was so severe that both motorcycles were badly damaged. The accident took place near a poultry farm when they were returning home after work late in the evening.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay Kumar (32) of Ital village, Kapil (30) of Kheri Jalab village and Mohit of Kheri Lochab village.

People from the surrounding area gathered at the spot and informed the police, which took them to the Government Hospital in Hansi, where they were declared dead.