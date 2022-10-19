13 lakh new property IDs generated, says Haryana minister Kamal Gupta

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 18

Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta reviewed the property ID issue with officials of various civic bodies of the state at the 15th steering committee meeting of the Haryana Urban Local Bodies Department today. The meeting was held at the conference hall of the Karnal Municipal Corporation.

Survey conducted We got conducted a survey of the properties in urban areas. A private agency conducted the survey and now the verification work is being done by the department. Kamal Gupta, urban local bodies minister

Interacting with mediapersons, Gupta said around 13 lakh new property IDs had been prepared and the beneficiaries concerned would also deposit the property tax.

Earlier, there were around 29 lakh property IDs, but now the number has gone up to around 42.1 lakh. Nearly 3,09,200 persons had submitted objections as regards their property IDs and these were resolved. “We got conducted a survey of the properties in urban areas. A private agency conducted the survey and the verification work is being done by the department. Out of the 90 civic bodies, the verification work has been completed in respect of 83. The data of 32 lakh properties under 79 civic bodies has been uploaded on the NDC portal ulbhryndc.org,” said the minister.

The minister also said that a survey to regularise around 800 illegal colonies was underway. After the survey, the civic bodies concerned would submit their proposals and further steps would be taken thereafter.

