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Home / Haryana / 13 Sirsa colleges join 5-km ‘Red Run’ for AIDS awareness

13 Sirsa colleges join 5-km ‘Red Run’ for AIDS awareness

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Anil Kakkar
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:37 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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JCD Vidyapeeth officials flag off the Red Run Marathon in Sirsa on Thursday.
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Over 13 colleges from Sirsa district took part in a 5-km Red Run Marathon at JCD Vidyapeeth on Thursday to spread awareness about HIV/AIDS and promote a healthy lifestyle.

The event was organised under the Seva Sankalp Campaign and the intensive AIDS awareness drive, on the directions of Civil Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr Pawan Kumar.

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Dr Shreya from Civil Hospital presided over the event. JCD Vidyapeeth CEO Lt Col Ajay Singh (retd) was the chief guest, while director-general Prof Dr Jaiprakash and Registrar Dr Sudhanshu Gupta attended as special guests.

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Lt Col Ajay Singh flagged off the marathon and urged students to help remove myths and misconceptions about HIV/AIDS. He said such programmes encouraged young people to adopt healthy habits and understand their social responsibilities.

Prof Dr Jaiprakash explained the causes, symptoms and treatment of AIDS, while counsellor Kamal Nirvan said students from 13 colleges participated in the district-level event.

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The programme was supported by Management College principal Prof Dr Roshan Lal and sports department faculty Dr Amrik Singh and Dr Kuldeep Singh.

The event ended with a tug-of-war competition and an “AIDS-Free India” pledge by the participating students. Officials and staff from the TB, mental health and ART departments were also present.

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