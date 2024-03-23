13 sites earmarked for political rallies, 431 for hoardings in Kurukshetra district

Kurukshetra, March 22
The Kurukshetra administration has earmarked 13 locations in the district for political parties to hold public meetings and rallies, while over 430 locations have been designated to put up hoardings and banners for the Lok Sabha elections.
The administration has earmarked maximum five sites in the Ladwa Assembly constituency, followed by four in Thanesar, three in Pehowa and one site in
Shahabad constituency. Similarly, 431 sites (27 and 404 in urban and rural areas, respectively) have been identified for installing hoardings and posters.
In the Thanesar assembly constituency, eight locations have been identified in urban areas and 50 in rural areas, while in Ladwa, 11 locations have been earmarked in urban and 155 in rural areas. Meanwhile, in Shahabad, four and 103 sites have been earmarked in urban and rural areas, respectively, and in Pehowa, four and 96 sites have been identified in urban and rural areas, respectively.
The details regarding the identified sites have been issued to the political parties.
Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma said, “Sites have been earmarked for rallies and public meetings, and installation of hoardings across four assembly constituencies — Thanesar, Pehowa, Shahabad and Ladwa — in Kurukshetra district.
The political parties have to send their applications to the assistant returning officers-cum-sub-divisional magistrates to get the permission. Meetings have been already held with representatives of the parties and they have been requested to ensure that the rules of model code of conduct are strictly followed.”
“The political parties have been asked to use the earmarked sites only for campaigning, else appropriate action will be initiated. All arrangements for the election-related preparations in a peaceful and transparent manner are underway. Various committees, including media certification and monitoring committee have also been formed,” he added.
As per information, over 7.57 lakh people in the district are eligible to cast their votes in the district. Of total, over 3.94 lakh are men, over 3.63 lakh are women and 11 voters belong to the third gender. The Thanesar constituency has the maximum number of voters (2.10 lakh), followed by Ladwa (1.93), Pehowa (1.84 lakh) and Shahabad (1.69 lakh).
