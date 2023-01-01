13 students among 15 hurt in accident near Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, December 31
Thirteen students, a driver and a supporting staff member were injured when their school bus collided with a truck near Sadhaura town of Yamunanagar district due to fog this morning.
Dr Amrish Mangla, Senior Medical Officer of the Community Health Centre, Sadhaura, said the students had sustained minor injuries and they were discharged after giving them first-aid. He said the driver and the supporting staff member were referred to the Trauma Centre, Yamunanagar, as they had suffered multiple injuries.
The bus belongs to a private school situated near Marwa Kalan village in Bilaspur subdivision of the district. The accident occurred around 9 am while the bus was on way to school from Kala-Amb.
The bus reportedly collided head-on with a truck coming from Sadhaura side due to dense fog. After the accident, the truck driver managed to escape, leaving his vehicle there.
Sub-Inspector Mansa Ram, posted at the Sadhaura police station, said they reached the spot immediately after getting information about the accident.
