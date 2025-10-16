DT
Home / Haryana / 13 varsities, 80 colleges opened in 11 years: Chief Minister

13 varsities, 80 colleges opened in 11 years: Chief Minister

Nayab Saini attends convocation at Baba Mastnath varsity in Rohtak

Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 03:20 AM Oct 16, 2025 IST
CM Nayab Singh Saini addresses a gathering at the convocation ceremony of Baba Mastnath University at Rohtak on Wednesday.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said the state government is focusing on reforms in the education sector aimed at providing the youth with quality education and employment opportunities so that they can actively contribute to society and nation-building.

“Thirteen universities, 80 government colleges and 15 government polytechnics have been opened in the past 11 years. The number of medical colleges has also increased from six to 17, and the number of MBBS seats has increased from 700 to 2,435,” he said, addressing the fourth convocation ceremony of Baba Mastnath University (BMU) in Rohtak on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister presented medals and degrees to the graduates. “Baba Mastnath Ayurvedic College, established in 1957 by Mahant Shreyonath, has today grown into a university offering education in diverse fields such as ayurveda, engineering, law, nursing and humanities,” he said.

Saini added that Haryana was the first state in the country to have implemented the National Education Policy in all its higher education institutions in 2024.

“The BJP government has provided 1.80 lakh government jobs to deserving youth on merit — without ‘kharchi-parchi’ — and has set a target to give 2 lakh more jobs during its third term,” he said. Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda called upon the graduates to make a meaningful contribution toward fulfilling India’s resolve for global welfare.

Haryana Minister for Development and Panchayats Krishan Lal Panwar, Rohtak Mayor Ram Avtar Valmiki, BMU Chancellor Mahant Balak Nath Yogi, Vice-Chancellor BM Yadav, MDU Vice-Chancellor Rajbir Singh and SUPVA Vice-Chancellor Amit Arya were among the attendees of the event.

