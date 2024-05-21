13 villages of Sonepat demand property tax waiver

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 20

Residents of 13 villages of Sonepat have demanded waiver of the property tax levied by the Municipal Corporation (MC). The residents submitted a memorandum of demands to the Chief Minister through the district administration.

Scores of residents of 13 villages reached the mini-secretariat and submitted their memorandum to the District Revenue Officer Hariom Atri on Monday. Residents said that a total of 26 villages were included under the purview of MC, Sonepat, when the MC was formed in 2015.

The protesters said that the MC had served notices for property tax with 18 per cent interest to the village residents. Enraged, the people of 26 villages had started a protest in 2018 at Maharaja Agrasen Chowk in the city against the MC, which continued for 52 days.

They said the matter was resolved at a meeting held in the presence of MP Ramesh Kaushik, Rajiv Jain, the then Media Advisor to the Chief Minister, the then Deputy Commissioner, the then MC Commissioner on June 2, 2018, by excluding 13 villages from the MC’s ambit. However, 13 villages continued to be under the MC on some terms and conditions.

The protesters in their memorandum said it was decided that the land of panchayat samiti would be with the village, panchayat funds would be spent for the development of the village only, no tax would be levied in any villages, no property tax on the residents living outside the village Phirni. But, the MC had sent the property tax from 2016-17 to financial year 2021-22 to residents of all 13 villages.

