13-year-old girl found dead in Sonepat village

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 6

A 13-year-old girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her house in a village of the district.

The police suspected it to be a case of “honour killing”. Cops had arrested the girl’s father for allegedly killing her and registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC in this regard.

As per police sources, the Sadar police got information that a person of a village near Sonepat had murdered his daughter.

Acting on this, ASP Deepti Garg, in charge, Sadar police station, along with a team, reached the village and recovered the body of the girl lying in the house.

The family members told the police that the girl had died after falling from the stairs, but during investigation, some marks were also found on her neck, she added.

The body of the girl was sent for post-mortem examination, she said. The matter was suspected to be one of “honour killing”, the ASP said. Though the postmortem had been done, the cause behind the death would be clear after getting its reports, she said.

Garg said the father of the girl had a doubt that his daughter was having relations with someone through online mode. However, it would be too early to comment and the matter would be cleared only after thorough investigation, she asserted.

