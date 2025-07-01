13-year-old killed, 6 hurt as house collapses in Nuh

A 13-year-old girl was killed while six people of her family were injured after a house collapsed following heavy rain at Golpuri village in Nuh district on late Sunday night. As soon as information was received, the police reached the spot, and along with people, removed the debris.

All injured were rushed to hospital. The condition of three of the injured remains critical and they have been referred to the PGIMS, Rohtak. The other injured are being treated at the medical college at Nalhar in Nuh.

The police said the house of Abdul collapsed at around 10.30 pm, when all the family members were sleeping inside. Hearing the sound of the house collapse and the family's cries, people from nearby houses rushed to the spot.

The police was informed and a rescue operation was started. They pulled out the family from under the debris, but 13-year-old Anisa was found dead.

The villagers have demanded financial compensation for the family. Local Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed expressed grief over the incident and said the government should provide immediate financial help to the victim's family.

Inspector Kuldeep Singh, SHO, Nuh Sadar police station, said the body of the deceased was handed over to the family after a postmortem examination.