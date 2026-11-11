1,308 seats fall vacant due to dropouts; Rohtak’s MD University invites migration applications

Students seeking migration to Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, from various colleges and other universities have an opportunity to secure admission against 1,308 vacant seats across various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the 2026-27 academic session.

The university has invited applications for migration to its University Teaching Departments (UTDs) and MDU-CPAS, Gurugram, with a November 13 deadline. Law, management, computer applications and engineering are among the prominent disciplines reporting a sizable number of vacancies.

Dr Randeep Rana, Dean, Academic Affairs, MDU, said the seats had fallen vacant due to students dropping out from the second semester onwards. “This is a routine occurrence, as students often prepare for competitive and other examinations alongside their regular courses. They leave their seats after getting selected or securing admission to other institutions. These vacant seats are subsequently filled through the migration process, allowing students from other institutions to seek admission,” he added.

As per information, the law programmes together account for more than 200 vacant seats. These include 116 seats in the five-year BA LLB programme at MDU-CPAS, Gurugram, and 42 seats in its three-year LLB programme. The university's Law Department has another 30 vacancies in BA LLB and 42 in LLB. Five seats are also available in the LLM programme at MDU-CPAS.

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Management courses have also reported substantial vacancies. These include 58 seats in MBA General and 17 in MBA Executive at MDU-CPAS. The MBA programme at the Institute of Management Studies and Research (IMSAR) has 82 vacancies across its listed semesters, while 39 seats are available in MBA (Business Psychology).

In computer applications, 104 seats are available in BCA across the third, fifth and seventh semesters. Engineering courses at the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) also have vacancies, particularly Mechanical Engineering, with 105 seats, and Biotechnology, with 55 seats across different semesters.

Other courses with vacancies include BCom BEd, BA BEd, MA Public Administration, MSc Physics, MSc Food Technology and Master of Library and Information Science.

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According to the university notification, applications along with the prescribed processing fee must reach the Registration and Scholarship Branch by November 13 (5 pm).

"Students can seek migration from the third semester onwards in BTech programmes and from the second semester onwards in other courses. However, migration will not be allowed in the final semester. Applicants must have cleared all papers of the preceding semesters and secured at least 50 per cent aggregate marks in theory and practical examinations, besides fulfilling the admission eligibility criteria of the respective programmes," said Prof Rana.

He maintained that where applications exceed the available seats, selection will be made on merit, with due consideration to genuine grounds such as medical reasons and transfer of parents. The applications will be scrutinised by a committee comprising senior university officials and representatives of the concerned departments.