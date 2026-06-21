132 illegal bleaching units sealed in Panipat in 10 years, only 3 face environmental fine

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has sealed 132 illegally operating bleaching houses in Panipat over the past 10 years for causing environmental pollution, but environmental compensation (EC) has been imposed on only three of them so far, according to information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

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The RTI reply, accessed by Delhi-based environmentalist Varun Gulati, also revealed that while the HSPCB has processed proposals to impose EC on 26 more illegal bleaching units, the matter is still awaiting orders. The reply, however, does not specify whether any compensation has actually been recovered.

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Gulati had sought details of illegal bleaching units operating in Panipat between January 1, 2016, and the present, including closure orders, names and addresses of units, proprietors, dates of closure, environmental compensation imposed and the basis for its calculation.

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According to the HSPCB, action has been initiated against 132 illegal bleaching houses in the district. Environmental compensation has been imposed only in three cases — Rs 35.20 lakh on a bleaching unit at Karhans village that was closed in 2023, Rs 2.12 lakh on an illegal bleaching house at Jattal in 2018, and Rs 1.75 lakh on another unit at Jattal during the same year.

The issue had also drawn the attention of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which took suo motu cognisance of a news report published in ‘The Tribune’ highlighting the environmental damage caused by illegal bleaching units in Panipat. These units were found discharging untreated chemical-laden wastewater into drains and open land, ultimately contaminating water bodies, including the Yamuna.

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The HSPCB subsequently identified 32 illegal bleaching units, most of which were allegedly releasing untreated effluents directly into water channels.

In its order dated August 29 last year, the NGT directed the HSPCB to complete the levy and recovery of environmental compensation from these 32 units within three months. However, even after 10 months, no EC has been imposed on these units.

“HSPCB is not serious about initiating action against these illegal bleaching units at Panipat. The board initiated closure action against 132 illegal bleaching houses but no environmental compensation has been imposed on 103 illegal units in the past 10 years,” alleged Gulati.

He said, “Despite the NGT’s directions to levy and recover environmental compensation from 32 illegal units within three months, the HSPCB has failed to act so far.”

Gulati added that a fresh complaint has also been filed with the HSPCB regarding 62 more illegal bleaching houses allegedly operating on agricultural land across villages including Naultha, Dahar, Binjhol, Balana, Paldi, Kurar, Didwadi, Mandi, Israna, Gwalda, Pardhana, Chamrara and Nara.