133 buses challaned, 11 impounded in Sirsa district

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 12

Following the directives of Superintendent of Police Vikrant Bhushan, the district police conducted a special inspection of school vans and buses across the district today to ensure compliance with traffic regulations. A total of 133 buses were fined for violating traffic rules, and 11 buses were impounded.

Investigations revealed that many private school operators have handed over the steering of their buses to inexperienced drivers.

Several schools are using vans without proper permits to trasnport children, which is a direct violation of the Supreme Court’s directives.

SP Bhushan said during the checking drive conducted by the Sirsa police on Friday, the police teams advised bus drivers against using mobile phones while driving and refraining from consuming intoxicants while driving, as such actions could lead to accidents.

#Sirsa