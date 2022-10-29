Haryana panchayat polls: 133 sarpanches, 17,158 panches elected unopposed

Our Correspondent

Chandigarh, October 28

Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh today said 133 sarpanches and 17,158 panches had been unanimously elected in nine districts in the first phase of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) elections.

Singh shared this while addressing a press conference regarding the third phase of the PRI poll held here, the schedule for which was released today. In the list of unanimously elected panches 8,708 were men and 8,450 women, he said. Similarly, 39,619 nominations were filed for 25,968 posts of panches and now 16,832 candidates were in the fray, of which 9,593 were men and 7,239 women.Singh said 133 sarpanches were unanimously elected in the first phase, out of which 74 were men and 59 women. In the first phase, out of 2,607 panchayats, 17,597 candidates filed their nominations for the posts of sarpanch and now 11,391 candidates were in the fray. These included 6,044 men and 5,347 women. He said 56 candidates had been unanimously elected for the panchayat samities, which included 25 men and 31 women. A total of 6,136 candidates, including 3,540 men and 2,596 women, filed nominations for 1,278 posts of the panchayat samiti members. Now, 4,894 candidates were in the fray, including 2,821 men and 2,073 women. He said 1,590 candidates filed nominations for 175 members of the zila parishad and now 1,254 candidates were in the fray. While 717 were men and 537 women contesting for zila parishad. The zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls will be held on October 30 and panchayat polls . — TNS

Sub-inspector suspended

Gurugram: The Gurugram police on Thursday suspended its Sub-inspector for disobeying the model code of conduct in the PRI elections. The police said a complaint was received from the DC, Rewari, that Sub-Inspector Narender, a resident of Jhabua village in Rewari district, was campaigning in support of his wife Sudesh Devi, a candidate for the post of zila parshad from Ward 18.