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Home / Haryana / 135 shot dead in 10 minutes: Ambala’s new Shaheed Samarak brings a forgotten 1857 massacre back to memory

135 shot dead in 10 minutes: Ambala’s new Shaheed Samarak brings a forgotten 1857 massacre back to memory

Ambala’s role in the uprising is far less known than that of Meerut or Delhi

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:40 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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The Shaheed Smarak Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate in Ambala Cantonment.
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Ambala Cantonment today to inaugurate the Shaheed Samarak, a memorial dedicated to the soldiers who revolted against British rule in 1857. Ambala’s role in the uprising is far less known than that of Meerut or Delhi. Yet, British officers’ own accounts reveal the scale of the revolt here and the brutality with which it was suppressed.

Unrest before the revolt

In the weeks leading up to May 10, 1857, Ambala was on edge. Sepoys at the musketry depot, who were being trained to use the new Enfield rifle, told their officers they feared losing their caste over the grease allegedly used on its cartridges. Between March 26 and May 1, 13 incidents of arson were reported in the cantonment, targeting barracks and a police station. A reward of Rs 1,000 failed to yield any arrests. George Carnac Barnes, then Commissioner and Superintendent of the Cis-Sutlej States, wrote that the cartridges had provided the spark, but disaffection had spread between regiments through letters and itinerant holy men. Warnings of a general mutiny, however, were dismissed by commanding officers.

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The revolt

Hours before Meerut erupted on May 10, the 5th and 60th Native Infantry regiments at Ambala took up arms. Deputy Commissioner TD Forsyth later wrote that, had their plan succeeded, the British would have lost control of their treasury. General Barnard managed to pacify the troops temporarily. However, news of the uprising in Meerut and Delhi soon reached Ambala, prompting the British to secure the Grand Trunk Road with the help of the rulers of Patiala, Jind and Nabha.

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The killings

Twenty mutineers belonging to the 45th and 57th regiments, who had fled Ferozepur, were captured and tried by Barnes himself, as no military court could be convened. Sentenced on June 17 and 25, they were blown away from guns in front of troops assembled for a parade. Indian artillerymen were forced to carry out the executions.

The massacre

On September 1, the 5th and 60th Native Infantry regiments were formally disbanded. When someone in the ranks shouted “fly”, the sepoys broke ranks and fled. Barnes later reported that 135 were shot dead within 10 minutes, 33 were captured and around 30 managed to escape. Twenty-nine prisoners were subsequently executed.

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Elsewhere, around 50 mutineers were killed in Ludhiana, while 16 were executed. At Ferozepur, 13 were executed by court martial and 102 imprisoned, though Barnes believed all of them deserved to be hanged.

Historian KC Yadav noted that, had Ambala’s troops succeeded as their counterparts in Meerut did, the British would have seen a century’s work undone overnight.

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