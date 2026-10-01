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Home / Haryana / 136 govt colleges in Haryana told to submit ACR certificates

136 govt colleges in Haryana told to submit ACR certificates

Non-compliance could hamper promotions, career progression

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:58 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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The Department of Higher Education (DHE) has directed principals of 136 government colleges across Haryana to submit certificates confirming completion of annual confidential reports (ACRs) of non-teaching staff for the 2025-26 academic session.

In a communication issued by the Director General (Higher Education) on Tuesday, the department asked the principals to submit the certificates within a week. It noted that the required documents had not been received despite an earlier communication issued on July 15.

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The department warned that failure to submit the certificates within the stipulated period could result in the matter being brought to the notice of higher authorities and lead to unnecessary litigation. The principals have been asked to send the certificates through email and registered post.

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Mahendragarh has the highest number of government colleges covered by the directive at 13, followed by Gurugram with nine. Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Sonipat and Faridabad have eight each, while Fatehabad, Palwal, Rewari and Sirsa have seven each.

Kaithal, Karnal, Nuh and Rohtak have six colleges each; Hisar, Jind and Panchkula five each; Ambala and Panipat four each; Yamunanagar three; and Kurukshetra and Charkhi Dadri two each.

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“Delay in submitting ACR certificates may hamper administrative procedures related to employees’ service records, promotions and career progression,” said an official of the Education Department.

The department has sought certification that the ACRs of all non-teaching employees for 2025-26 had been written and reviewed in accordance with the relevant Haryana Government instructions and the Directorate''s order dated May 6, 2026.

“The certificate must also confirm that the work of each employee whose ACR has been written, reviewed and sent to the DHE office for the accepting authority''s signature has been seen for more than three months by the reporting and reviewing officers. It must further certify that at college level, no ACR of non-teaching staff for the session remains pending for writing, the reviewing authority''s signature or submission to the DHE,” said the official.

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