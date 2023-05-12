136 HPS officers transferred

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

The government today transferred 136 Haryana Police Service (HPS) officers with immediate effect. Kuldeep Singh has been posted as DSP (STF), Rajinder Singh is now Dabwali DSP, and Dharambir Singh is DSP, 2nd Bn HAP.

Jai Bhagwan, who was awaiting posting orders, has been posted as DSP, State Crime Bureau. Jugal Kishore has been posted as DSP of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Subhash Chander is Charkhi Dadri DSP and Shakir Hussain is DSP of Palwal.