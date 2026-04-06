137 cylinders seized in Sonepat, 111 in Panipat during surprise checks

To stop the misuse of the domestic gas cylinders, the district Food and Supply Department launched surprise inspections in Panipat and Sonepat district.

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In Sonepat, teams of officials carried out inspections at shops, eateries, hotels and dhabas in Sonepat, Kharkhoda, Gohana and Gannaur town and seized 137 domestic cylinders, which were being used for commercial purposes.

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The department further said the domestic gas cylinders had been supplied to 15,000 to 16,000 consumers through 32 gas agencies. There was no shortage of domestic gas cylinders in the district, the department officials said.

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Whereas in Panipat, a total of four teams carried out surprise inspections and recovered 111 domestic cylinders. Divya, District Food and Supply controller, said a special checking drive had been launched to stop the misuse of domestic cylinders and these being sold on the black market in Panipat city, Samalkha, Israna, Madlauda and in the Babarpur area.

The teams carried out inspections at 20 places, including hotels, dhabas, shops and others and seized 111 domestic cylinders.

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DFSC Divya further said 37 gas agencies were operational here in the district through which around 9,500 cylinders were being delivered on a daily basis. The DFSC further said a total of 202 applications, including 14 commercial, 173 domestic and 15 industrial, had been received for PNG connections so far. The DFSC claimed that there was no shortage of domestic cylinders in the district and also appealed to the people not to pay heed to any rumours.