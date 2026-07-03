13,768 aspirants in Sonepat, 16,152 in Panipat to appear for HTET

All preparations have been completed for conducting the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) in a transparent and peaceful atmosphere in Sonepat and Panipat districts. A total of 13,768 aspirants will appear for the HTET at 22 centres in three shifts in Sonepat, while 16,152 aspirants will take the examination at 27 centres in Panipat. The examinations are scheduled for July 4 and 5.

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The district administrations in Panipat and Sonepat have made elaborate security arrangements for the HTET.

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Neha Singh, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sonepat, said that all arrangements for conducting the HTET peacefully and transparently had been completed. ADC Ajay Chopra will be the overall in-charge of the examinations.

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The examinations will be held on July 4 and 5. As many as 3,961 aspirants will appear for the Level-3 (PGT) test from 3 pm to 5.30 pm on July 4. A total of 6,843 aspirants will appear for the Level-2 (TGT) examination from 10 am to 12.30 pm, and 2,964 aspirants will take the Level-1 (PRT) examination from 3 pm to 5.30 pm on July 5, she added.

She further said that all facilities, including potable water, electricity, sanitation and other basic amenities, have been ensured at all examination centres. Duty magistrates have also been appointed to maintain law and order at the centres.

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ADGP and Commissioner of Police Mamta Singh said that elaborate security arrangements had been made to conduct the HTET smoothly and peacefully. She said that 17 patrolling parties and around 700 police personnel had been deployed for examination duty.

ACP, Inspector and SHO-level officers will be part of each patrolling party, ADGP Singh added.

Similarly, in Panipat, all preparations for conducting the HTET have been completed. Deputy Commissioner Dr Harish Kumar Vashishth on Friday reviewed the final preparedness and directed officials to ensure that the examinations are conducted in a transparent and peaceful manner across the district.

Dr Vashishth warned that no negligence would be tolerated in conducting the examinations. He also directed officials to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Haryana School Education Board, Bhiwani.

Dr Vashishth further said that as many as 5,220 aspirants will appear for the Level-3 (PGT) test from 3 pm to 5.30 pm on July 4. A total of 8,252 aspirants will appear for the Level-2 (TGT) examination from 10 am to 12.30 pm, while 2,680 aspirants will take the Level-1 (PRT) examination from 3 pm to 5.30 pm on July 5.

The Deputy Commissioner directed officials to ensure that no Group-D employee enters the examination centre. He also asked all duty magistrates, centre superintendents and other concerned officials to discharge their responsibilities with proper coordination.