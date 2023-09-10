14,991 cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 9

As many as 14,991 cases were settled at a National Lok Adalat in the Sessions Division, Karnal. It was conducted through virtual platform/ video calling and physical presence by eight Benches of the Lok Adalats.

Jasbir, Chief Judicial Magistrate-and-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Karnal, said under the guidance of Chandra Shekhar, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson, DLSA, the National Lok Adalat was organised.Out of the total settled cases, 8,826 cases were at the pre-litigation stage and settled mutually.

A similar National Lok Adalat was organised in Kaithal district, in which 9,566 cases were settled. Danish Gupta, Chief Judicial Magistrate and Secretary, DLSA Kaithal, said cases amounting to Rs 11.46 crore were settled in the National Lok Adalat, which was organised under the guidance of Sandeep Garg, District and Sessions Judge and Chairperson, DLSA, Kaithal.

