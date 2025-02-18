DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / 14 accused acquitted in Jat agitation case

14 accused acquitted in Jat agitation case

The court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Pooja Singla, has acquitted all accused in a case related to the 2016 Jat agitation. The charges involved allegations of road blockade, obstruction of public passage, rioting and damage to public property...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jind, Updated At : 10:37 AM Feb 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Advertisement

The court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Pooja Singla, has acquitted all accused in a case related to the 2016 Jat agitation.

The charges involved allegations of road blockade, obstruction of public passage, rioting and damage to public property under Sections 147, 283, 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of the PDPP Act.

The accused, including Navneet, Anil, Kuldeep, Manjeet, Amardeep, Satish, and others, were facing charges in the case. The police had booked them for unlawful assembly, blocking roads in Khokhri village during the Jat agitation in February 2016.

Advertisement

However, during the trial, the prosecution’s case faltered due to inconsistencies and the lack of evidence linking the accused to the alleged crimes.

The court concluded that the evidence presented in the case was insufficient to convict the accused, leading to their acquittal. Advocate Jasbir Dhull said there were a total of 14 persons who faced criminal charges in the case and the court had acquitted all of them. The order was pronounced on February 11, he informed.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper