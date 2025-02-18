14 accused acquitted in Jat agitation case

The court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Pooja Singla, has acquitted all accused in a case related to the 2016 Jat agitation.

The charges involved allegations of road blockade, obstruction of public passage, rioting and damage to public property under Sections 147, 283, 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of the PDPP Act.

The accused, including Navneet, Anil, Kuldeep, Manjeet, Amardeep, Satish, and others, were facing charges in the case. The police had booked them for unlawful assembly, blocking roads in Khokhri village during the Jat agitation in February 2016.

However, during the trial, the prosecution’s case faltered due to inconsistencies and the lack of evidence linking the accused to the alleged crimes.

The court concluded that the evidence presented in the case was insufficient to convict the accused, leading to their acquittal. Advocate Jasbir Dhull said there were a total of 14 persons who faced criminal charges in the case and the court had acquitted all of them. The order was pronounced on February 11, he informed.