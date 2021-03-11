14 aspirants caught using fake documents at Agniveer recruitment rally in Haryana's Hisar

Chandigarh, August 19
Fourteen cases of aspirants allegedly using fake documents have been found during the Agniveer recruitment rally under the Agnipath scheme in Hisar.
The cases were detected on Friday, an official statement said here.
It has been alleged that the candidates have made attempts to enter the recruitment drive using fake or tampered admit cards.
These cases were being caught due to strict vigilance and transparency in the recruitment process and strict action would be initiated against such fraudsters, the statement said.
A large number of aspirants are taking part in the recruitment rally which began in Hisar under the Agnipath scheme on August 12.
