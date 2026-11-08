14 Bangladeshis living illegally detained in Gurugram

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Gurugram, has detained 14 Bangladeshi nationals allegedly living illegally in India. The joint operation included the Special Operations Group (SOG) units of Nuh and Rohtak. All 14 individuals had been shifted to the Detention Centre in Manesar, the police said on Saturday.

The operation, led by ATS Superintendent of Police Varun Singla, was executed based on secret intelligence inputs and a detailed investigation by the joint team. Officials said the action aligned with the Government of India’s directives and national security concerns.

During the investigation, the police found that all 14 individuals carried identity cards and other documents related to Bangladesh. Preliminary inquiries revealed that none of them possessed a valid visa, passport, or any other authorisation to stay in India.

The detained persons have been identified as Mohammad Lutfur Rahman (17), Mohammad Raju Mian (20), Sakib Hussain (18), Mohammad Tarek ul Islam (17), Ilyas Ali (18), Mohammad Feruz Islam (19), Mohammad Anarul Haque (30), Sakib Rana (19), Ghulam Rabbani (23), Mohammad Jewel Rana (20), Anwar Hussain (37), Ariful alias Alauddin (22), Mohammad Masud Rana (27), and Raju Alam (28). According to the police, they are residents of different regions of Bangladesh, with ten of them aged between 17 and 23.

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This action follows a continuing crackdown on illegal immigrants in Gurugram and other parts of Haryana. Previously in June, the Gurugram Police detained 13 suspected Bangladeshi nationals during a special verification drive and initiated legal proceedings for their deportation.

The police said further legal proceedings are currently being carried out against the 14 individuals in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The police note did not specify where in Gurugram or the surrounding Delhi-NCR region they were picked up, how long they had been in India, or their mode of entry. The Gurugram ATS said its drive to identify foreign nationals residing illegally in India would continue, with strict action being taken in the interest of national security.